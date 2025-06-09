Left Menu

IDF Claims Victory in Targeted Hamas Operation

The Israeli army reported the retrieval of Hamas military chief Mohammed Sinwar's body from an underground tunnel beneath a hospital in Gaza. The operation also led to the discovery of other militant leaders. Israeli forces alleged that Hamas used civilian infrastructure as shields and recovered significant intelligence materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 00:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Sunday the discovery of Hamas military chief Mohammed Sinwar's body in an underground tunnel beneath a southern Gaza hospital. The operation, carried out by Israeli forces last month, highlighted ongoing tensions in the region.

In a tour for foreign reporters, Brigadier General Effie Defrin described the tunnel under the European Hospital in Khan Younis as a crucial Hamas command center. Israeli forces asserted that Hamas uses civilian sites like hospitals for military purposes, a claim consistently denied by Hamas.

Additional findings included the body of Rafah Brigade's commander, Mohammad Shabana, and other militants. The operation emphasized Israel's stance against Hamas, amid significant civilian casualties and infrastructural devastation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

