IDF Claims Victory in Targeted Hamas Operation

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Sunday the discovery of Hamas military chief Mohammed Sinwar's body in an underground tunnel beneath a southern Gaza hospital. The operation, carried out by Israeli forces last month, highlighted ongoing tensions in the region.

In a tour for foreign reporters, Brigadier General Effie Defrin described the tunnel under the European Hospital in Khan Younis as a crucial Hamas command center. Israeli forces asserted that Hamas uses civilian sites like hospitals for military purposes, a claim consistently denied by Hamas.

Additional findings included the body of Rafah Brigade's commander, Mohammad Shabana, and other militants. The operation emphasized Israel's stance against Hamas, amid significant civilian casualties and infrastructural devastation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)