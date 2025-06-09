Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla's Madleen Approaches Gaza

A vessel from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, carrying activists including Greta Thunberg, is heading towards Gaza. It has been warned by Israel, which intends to intercept the ship defying a blockade. Despite the threats, the vessel continues its journey, currently positioned off the Egyptian coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 05:06 IST
Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla's Madleen Approaches Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vessel from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, called the Madleen, is on a mission to reach Gaza. The vessel, carrying activists such as Sweden's Greta Thunberg and a symbolic amount of humanitarian supplies, is defying the longstanding Israeli blockade.

Early on Monday, an alarm was sounded on the vessel as it was approached, but the potential interception did not materialize. The Israeli Defence Minister Israeli Katz had previously instructed the military to stop the vessel, expressing concerns over its passage.

The British-flagged Madleen, operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was last reported to be off the Egyptian coast. The coalition remains determined to reach the Gaza Strip despite Israel's opposition, with the journey being closely monitored by observers worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025