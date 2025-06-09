Tensions Rise as Freedom Flotilla's Madleen Approaches Gaza
A vessel from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, carrying activists including Greta Thunberg, is heading towards Gaza. It has been warned by Israel, which intends to intercept the ship defying a blockade. Despite the threats, the vessel continues its journey, currently positioned off the Egyptian coast.
A vessel from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, called the Madleen, is on a mission to reach Gaza. The vessel, carrying activists such as Sweden's Greta Thunberg and a symbolic amount of humanitarian supplies, is defying the longstanding Israeli blockade.
Early on Monday, an alarm was sounded on the vessel as it was approached, but the potential interception did not materialize. The Israeli Defence Minister Israeli Katz had previously instructed the military to stop the vessel, expressing concerns over its passage.
The British-flagged Madleen, operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was last reported to be off the Egyptian coast. The coalition remains determined to reach the Gaza Strip despite Israel's opposition, with the journey being closely monitored by observers worldwide.
