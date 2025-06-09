Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Activist-Laden Vessel

In a dramatic encounter early Monday, Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid vessel carrying renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and other supporters, enforcing a blockade amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the rerouting of the vessel to Israeli shores, with plans to transfer its cargo of humanitarian aid to Gaza through official channels. The activists, identified by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition as 'kidnapped', were seen receiving food and water from Israeli personnel.

This interception marks yet another chapter in the ongoing blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt since Hamas seized power in 2007, with critics arguing it further deepens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)