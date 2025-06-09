Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

In a chilling turn of events, Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, reportedly by individuals hired by his wife, Sonam.

The 24-year-old wife surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, while three other suspects were apprehended in overnight raids. The body of Raghuvanshi, who went missing on May 23, was discovered in a gorge on June 2, drawing attention and outrage across the nation.

The case has prompted Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to commend the police for their swift action while relatives urge a CBI investigation due to dissatisfaction with the current probe into the grim murder, which has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory journey.