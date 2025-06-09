Left Menu

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, was allegedly murdered by men hired by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam and three accomplices have been apprehended. The case has gained national attention, with demands for a CBI investigation into the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong/Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:02 IST
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder
Raja Raghuvanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, reportedly by individuals hired by his wife, Sonam.

The 24-year-old wife surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, while three other suspects were apprehended in overnight raids. The body of Raghuvanshi, who went missing on May 23, was discovered in a gorge on June 2, drawing attention and outrage across the nation.

The case has prompted Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to commend the police for their swift action while relatives urge a CBI investigation due to dissatisfaction with the current probe into the grim murder, which has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory journey.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025