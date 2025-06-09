UNESCO Calls for Ocean Science Surge Ahead of UNOC3 in Nice, France

On the eve of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France (9–13 June 2025), UNESCO has launched a bold appeal for unprecedented global engagement in ocean science, highlighting its essential role in addressing climate change, protecting marine ecosystems, and safeguarding the future of our planet. With support from governments, international bodies, and private stakeholders, UNESCO unveiled a suite of new initiatives aimed at seabed mapping, real-time ocean monitoring, and biodiversity assessment through citizen science.

The initiatives are part of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), which UNESCO leads. Since its inception, the initiative has catalyzed over 700 ocean-related projects with a collective budget of $1.5 billion, marking a new era of science-driven marine policy and conservation.

Scaling Up Global Seabed Mapping Efforts

Seabed mapping, described by UNESCO as the foundation of marine knowledge, remains a critical frontier in oceanographic research. Mapping the ocean floor provides vital data for:

Monitoring climate impacts such as sea level rise and ocean acidification,

Predicting natural disasters like tsunamis and undersea earthquakes,

Supporting marine conservation and biodiversity protection , and

Guiding marine spatial planning and sustainable fisheries management.

With leadership from UNESCO and the International Hydrographic Organization, and funding support from the Nippon Foundation, high-resolution mapping coverage has grown from less than 6% in 2017 to 26.1% in 2024. However, a significant portion—approximately 25% of seabed data—remains locked within public and private institutions.

UNESCO is urging countries and corporations to release existing data to its open-access seabed mapping platform, enhancing scientific cooperation. At UNOC3, several nations—including Canada, Germany, Monaco, Norway, and Portugal—are expected to announce data-sharing commitments.

“Sharing this data could represent a massive leap forward in ocean science,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO. “We need to work together to illuminate the parts of our ocean that still remain in darkness.”

Building the Largest Real-Time Ocean Observation Network

Real-time observation is another cornerstone of understanding and managing ocean health. Through the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), coordinated by UNESCO, more than 2,000 ships have been outfitted with scientific instruments that measure and transmit vital oceanographic and meteorological data.

These vessels—ranging from research ships to commercial fleets and even Vendée Globe race yachts—help track:

Sea surface temperature,

Ocean currents,

Salinity levels,

Atmospheric pressure, and more.

At UNOC3, UNESCO will announce a new ambition: equipping 10,000 ships worldwide by 2035, creating the largest real-time ocean observation network in history. This data will be instrumental in:

Forecasting extreme weather events ,

Enhancing maritime safety ,

Informing climate adaptation strategies , and

Supporting global climate models.

UNESCO is calling on shipping companies, navies, and Member States to join the initiative by contributing vessel time, resources, and support to expand this global effort.

Harnessing Citizen Science to Map Marine Biodiversity

Understanding marine biodiversity is critical for sustainable ocean stewardship. To this end, UNESCO has pioneered the use of environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling, a technique that can identify marine species from trace genetic material in seawater.

Following a successful pilot project conducted at 21 UNESCO World Heritage marine sites, where 4,500 species were identified from just 500 samples, the programme is now scaling up:

2,500 eDNA samples will be collected across 25 UNESCO-designated marine sites , including Biosphere Reserves and World Heritage Sites .

Expeditions involve UNESCO experts, researchers, volunteers, students, and teachers—bringing together science and community in a shared conservation mission.

These citizen science missions aim to better understand fragile ecosystems, spot endangered species, and guide marine conservation strategies.

“Through citizen science, we’re not only gathering vital data—we’re creating a new generation of ocean stewards,” noted Azoulay.

A Global Call for Ocean Action

UNOC3 serves as a pivotal moment in the UN Decade of Ocean Science, offering nations the chance to align policy, funding, and public engagement with the shared goal of protecting the blue heart of our planet. UNESCO’s announcements reinforce its commitment to fostering equity, access, and international collaboration in marine science.

As pressures on the ocean mount—from climate change and pollution to overfishing and habitat destruction—the need for accurate, transparent, and publicly accessible ocean data has never been more urgent.

UNESCO’s initiatives invite all stakeholders—governments, academia, industry, and civil society—to commit not just funding, but ambition, openness, and a shared sense of responsibility to protect the world’s oceans for future generations.