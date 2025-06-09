Explosion at Okinawa: Risks of Unexploded Ordnance

Four Japanese soldiers sustained injuries due to an explosion at a storage site for unexploded wartime ordinances on Okinawa, Japan. Although the injuries are non-fatal, the incident raises concerns about the ongoing risk posed by undetonated bombs.

This facility, run by the Okinawa prefecture, stores unexploded ordinance remnants from World War II, a testament to the island's tumultuous past. The Self Defense Force is now investigating to determine the exact cause and location of the explosion.

Such incidents are not uncommon in Japan, where hundreds of tons of WWII-era bombs remain buried. In fact, a similar explosion occurred in October at a southern Japan airport, highlighting the persistent challenges of managing these dangerous remnants.

(With inputs from agencies.)