Delhi Court Permits Phone Call for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

A Delhi court has allowed 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana a one-time phone call to his family. Judge Chander Jit Singh stipulated the call adhere to jail regulations, supervised by Tihar Jail authorities. The court also requested a health report on Rana and an assessment of his communication privileges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:14 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi court has granted Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, a one-time opportunity to communicate with his family via phone.

This decision, given by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh, mandates the call to align with the jail manual under Tihar Jail authority supervision.

The court has also demanded a health report on Rana within 10 days, along with a detailed statement from jail officials on the feasibility of permitting him regular phone communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

