Delhi Court Permits Phone Call for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The Delhi court has granted Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, a one-time opportunity to communicate with his family via phone.

This decision, given by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh, mandates the call to align with the jail manual under Tihar Jail authority supervision.

The court has also demanded a health report on Rana within 10 days, along with a detailed statement from jail officials on the feasibility of permitting him regular phone communication.

