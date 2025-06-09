Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan as Teacher Caught Red-Handed

In a surprising turn of events at a public hearing, a government school teacher allegedly attempted to bribe Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar with Rs 5,000 to secure a committee position. This has prompted a police investigation and has been labeled a 'painful moment' by the minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:32 IST
Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan as Teacher Caught Red-Handed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, an unexpected bribery attempt has emerged from a public hearing, leaving the Rajasthan Education Department in deep concern. Chandrakant Vaishnav, a Grade-III teacher, stands accused of trying to bribe Education Minister Madan Dilawar with Rs 5,000 in exchange for a coveted spot on a curriculum committee.

The incident unfolded at a routine public event held at the minister's official residence, where Dilawar initially accepted what he assumed to be a recommendation letter. However, upon discovering the cash inside, he promptly alerted the authorities. The revelation has sparked a police investigation into Vaishnav, who serves in a government school in Ghatol block, Banswara district.

Describing the episode as both 'painful and unfortunate,' Minister Dilawar expressed his dismay at such a blatant presumption of corruption in his political career. As the probe continues, this case highlights ongoing challenges within educational governance and sheds light on the lengths individuals may go to secure influential positions.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025