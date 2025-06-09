Bribery Scandal Rocks Rajasthan as Teacher Caught Red-Handed

In Jaipur, an unexpected bribery attempt has emerged from a public hearing, leaving the Rajasthan Education Department in deep concern. Chandrakant Vaishnav, a Grade-III teacher, stands accused of trying to bribe Education Minister Madan Dilawar with Rs 5,000 in exchange for a coveted spot on a curriculum committee.

The incident unfolded at a routine public event held at the minister's official residence, where Dilawar initially accepted what he assumed to be a recommendation letter. However, upon discovering the cash inside, he promptly alerted the authorities. The revelation has sparked a police investigation into Vaishnav, who serves in a government school in Ghatol block, Banswara district.

Describing the episode as both 'painful and unfortunate,' Minister Dilawar expressed his dismay at such a blatant presumption of corruption in his political career. As the probe continues, this case highlights ongoing challenges within educational governance and sheds light on the lengths individuals may go to secure influential positions.