Canada's Bold Move to Boost Defence Spending

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce a new defence investment plan to achieve NATO's 2% military expenditure target. The initiative reflects Canada's commitment to enhancing its security and defence capabilities. This announcement was reported by the Globe and Mail, though Reuters has yet to confirm it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:47 IST
Mark Carney

In a strategic shift aiming to bolster national security, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is poised to introduce a defence investment plan. This comprehensive initiative is designed to align Canada with NATO's 2% military expenditure target, fulfilling a crucial international commitment.

The report, initially disclosed by the Globe and Mail, highlights Canada's resolve to significantly enhance its defence posture amid growing global security challenges. The move reflects Carney's administration prioritizing military readiness in response to evolving geopolitical dynamics.

While the details of the investment plan remain under wraps, its unveiling could mark a pivotal step in Canada's strategic positioning. However, Reuters has yet to independently confirm the report, leaving some questions pending further governmental confirmation.

