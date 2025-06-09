Emerging Market Currencies Soar Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

An index tracking emerging market currencies surged to a record high on Monday, driven by a weaker dollar as the U.S. and China prepared for pivotal trade discussions. The MSCI index showed a 0.2% increase, reflecting optimism ahead of the talks that could ease prolonged trade tensions.

Trading activity was limited with markets in countries like Hungary, Romania, and Turkey closed for public holidays. However, a broad index of emerging market equities climbed approximately 1%, reaching its highest in over three years.

Global attention is focused on the meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials in London, which aims to strengthen trade relations that have been under strain, affecting economic growth worldwide.

