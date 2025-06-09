Emerging Market Currencies Soar Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks
Emerging market currencies reached record highs as the dollar weakened ahead of crucial U.S.-China trade talks. Despite trade tensions, hopes rise for improved Sino-U.S. relations. Several markets remained quiet due to holidays, while China's economic challenges persist amid ongoing global uncertainty.
An index tracking emerging market currencies surged to a record high on Monday, driven by a weaker dollar as the U.S. and China prepared for pivotal trade discussions. The MSCI index showed a 0.2% increase, reflecting optimism ahead of the talks that could ease prolonged trade tensions.
Trading activity was limited with markets in countries like Hungary, Romania, and Turkey closed for public holidays. However, a broad index of emerging market equities climbed approximately 1%, reaching its highest in over three years.
Global attention is focused on the meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials in London, which aims to strengthen trade relations that have been under strain, affecting economic growth worldwide.
