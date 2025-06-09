Left Menu

Demolition of 'Illegal' Shrines in Katarniaghat Sparks Controversy

Authorities have demolished four mazars, including Lakkar Shah Baba, in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Bahraich, citing lack of legal ownership and encroachment on forest land. The mazars were in a conflict zone over land rights, and the move has sparked tensions, with security heightened to prevent unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, four shrines, prominently the Lakkar Shah Baba mazar, were demolished in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary of Bahraich district, as officials enforced the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The demolitions, carried out under legal provisions against encroachment, have incited tensions with the managing committee of these shrines disputing the legality of the actions and planning further legal recourse.

As security forces maintain order, the district administration faces criticism regarding the restricted media access to the site, with calls for a balanced approach to heritage and conservation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

