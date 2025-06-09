Demolition of 'Illegal' Shrines in Katarniaghat Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, four shrines, prominently the Lakkar Shah Baba mazar, were demolished in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary of Bahraich district, as officials enforced the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The demolitions, carried out under legal provisions against encroachment, have incited tensions with the managing committee of these shrines disputing the legality of the actions and planning further legal recourse.

As security forces maintain order, the district administration faces criticism regarding the restricted media access to the site, with calls for a balanced approach to heritage and conservation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)