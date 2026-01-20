BMC Crackdown: Kurla Footpaths Freed from Illegal Encroachments
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation launched an operation to remove 71 unauthorized stalls and structures from Kurla's footpaths. The crackdown followed public protests after illegal hawkers attacked political party workers. Authorities seek strict police enforcement against rule-breaking drivers to prevent further encroachments.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took decisive action on Tuesday, targeting illegal stalls and structures that had encroached on pedestrian pathways in Kurla. The operation saw 71 unauthorized stalls and shops dismantled, freeing up critical footpaths for public use, officials confirmed.
The drive focused on key areas including Kurla railway station, New Mill Road, and Vinoba Bhave Nagar. Backed by police security, portions of 57 shops were also removed as part of the BMC's sweeping measures against encroachments, aimed at easing pedestrian congestion and enhancing safety.
This crackdown follows a violent incident where illegal hawkers attacked political party workers, triggering a public demand for action against encroachments. The BMC has urged police to enforce strict measures against non-compliant autorickshaw drivers contributing to the chaos, deploying multiple vehicles and staff to ensure the operation's success.
