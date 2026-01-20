Ahmedabad's Bold Demolition Drive Clears Massive Encroachments

In a determined effort to reclaim public spaces, Ahmedabad's civic authorities on Tuesday initiated an extensive demolition drive targeting illegal encroachments in the Vatva area.

Officials confirmed that 450 unauthorized structures, predominantly residential, were dismantled using drones for surveillance and heavy machinery such as JCBs. This cleared a vast swathe of land for development.

The proactive approach aims to restore and develop lake areas citywide, with Vatva's newly freed site paving the way for road constructions. The operation involved strong police presence ensuring peaceful proceedings, and the relocation of displaced families to temporary accommodations.

