MANA Nutrition's Battle: Feeding Millions Under Threat

In his Georgia-based food-processing plant, Mark Moore, co-founder of MANA Nutrition, proudly showcases shelled peanuts, referring to them as 'God's food.' The non-profit, known for its peanut butter paste, has fed over 10 million children across the globe since its inception in 2010.

However, MANA now faces a dire financial struggle due to deep cuts in federal aid under President Trump's administration. The U.S. Agency for International Development, crucial to MANA's funding, faces dismantlement, threatening to disrupt the non-profit's mission of combating child malnutrition worldwide.

Despite the obstacles, Moore remains determined to keep the factory operational and his team employed, seeking alternative partnerships with other international aid organizations and philanthropists. His mission aligns with the belief that feeding malnourished children is a purpose-driven endeavor.

