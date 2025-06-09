Left Menu

MANA Nutrition's Battle: Feeding Millions Under Threat

MANA Nutrition, a non-profit founded by Mark Moore, has fed millions of children globally with peanut butter paste. However, federal aid cuts under President Trump threaten its survival. Moore remains optimistic, seeking new contracts and donations to continue his mission of saving malnourished children worldwide.

09-06-2025
In his Georgia-based food-processing plant, Mark Moore, co-founder of MANA Nutrition, proudly showcases shelled peanuts, referring to them as 'God's food.' The non-profit, known for its peanut butter paste, has fed over 10 million children across the globe since its inception in 2010.

However, MANA now faces a dire financial struggle due to deep cuts in federal aid under President Trump's administration. The U.S. Agency for International Development, crucial to MANA's funding, faces dismantlement, threatening to disrupt the non-profit's mission of combating child malnutrition worldwide.

Despite the obstacles, Moore remains determined to keep the factory operational and his team employed, seeking alternative partnerships with other international aid organizations and philanthropists. His mission aligns with the belief that feeding malnourished children is a purpose-driven endeavor.

