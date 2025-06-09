Stadium Stampede Sparks Legal Battle in Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court will convene on June 10 to deliberate petitions from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, following the tragic stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities.

RCB and DNA Entertainment have filed distinct petitions contesting the FIRs that have been levied against them, asserting they are unjustly implicated in the June 4 incident.

Royal Challengers Sports Limited claims to have communicated clearly that limited passes were available, mandating pre-registration even for free passes, and attributes the chaos to missteps by authorities in crowd management.

