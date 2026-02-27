Left Menu

Legal Tangles: Sanjay Singh's Court Hearing in Poll Code Violation Case

Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha member from Aam Aadmi Party, is involved in a poll code violation case. The MP-MLA court held a cross-examination session. The case involves an unauthorized gathering in Hasanpur village, and a charge sheet has been filed against Singh and others. The next hearing is on March 12.

In a court hearing on Friday, witnesses were cross-examined in a poll code violation case involving Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. The MP-MLA court has scheduled March 12 as the date for the continuation of the hearing.

Sanjay Singh's lawyer, Madan Singh, noted that crucial evidence was presented during Friday's session. Ajit Kumar, the police officer who lodged the FIR, appeared in court to record his statement, which was subsequently cross-examined by the defense.

The alleged violation involved an unauthorized gathering in Hasanpur village. The court has previously framed charges against Singh, rejecting a discharge application from the defense. Singh had been issued a bailable warrant due to prior absences and surrendered in July 2024.

