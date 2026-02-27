Legal Tangles: Sanjay Singh's Court Hearing in Poll Code Violation Case

In a court hearing on Friday, witnesses were cross-examined in a poll code violation case involving Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. The MP-MLA court has scheduled March 12 as the date for the continuation of the hearing.

Sanjay Singh's lawyer, Madan Singh, noted that crucial evidence was presented during Friday's session. Ajit Kumar, the police officer who lodged the FIR, appeared in court to record his statement, which was subsequently cross-examined by the defense.

The alleged violation involved an unauthorized gathering in Hasanpur village. The court has previously framed charges against Singh, rejecting a discharge application from the defense. Singh had been issued a bailable warrant due to prior absences and surrendered in July 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)