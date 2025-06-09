Legal Drama Unfolds: RCB's Marketing Head Arrest Sparks Controversy
Nikhil Sosale, RCB's marketing and revenue head, was arrested in connection to a stampede incident. Although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the arrest, questions about the arrest's legality have arisen in court. Sosale's plea for relief was denied, and he was placed in 14-day judicial custody.
Nikhil Sosale, the head of marketing and revenue for RCB, was apprehended by CCB at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his lawyer revealed during a hearing by the Karnataka High Court on Monday. The arrest followed a petition filed by Sosale challenging his detention.
Sosale's arrest occurred at Bengaluru Airport as he attempted to leave for Dubai, linked to an FIR following a stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 fatalities. His lawyer contended that the arrest was unconventional, executed by CCB and not by local police authorities, asserting it stemmed from an order by the Chief Minister.
Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who presided over the case on June 6, denied interim relief from arrest, postponing further proceedings until June 9. Sosale, alongside three others from DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was subsequently placed in 14-day judicial custody by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.
