Mob Assaults Officer Amid Noise Dispute at Religious Gathering

An assistant sub-inspector was assaulted by a crowd after he asked attendees to stop using loudspeakers beyond the permitted hours at a religious event in South Delhi, according to officials.

The officer, who suffered a wrist fracture during the altercation, is currently receiving medical treatment. The incident occurred on June 4 at a jagran in Sangam Vihar, where the officer was performing emergency duties.

Upon informing the organizers that the 10 pm deadline for loudspeaker use had passed, the situation escalated into an argument and subsequent physical attack. Unable to contact emergency services, the officer tried to confiscate equipment but was overpowered and injured by several attendees. A case has been filed as investigations continue.