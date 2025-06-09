Left Menu

Nigerian Priest Abducted by Boko Haram: A Deepening Crisis

Rev. Alphonsus Afina, a Nigerian priest previously serving in the U.S., was abducted by Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria's Borno state. Taken during an ambush on June 1, alongside other travelers, his capture highlights the escalating violence perpetrated by armed groups in Nigeria's northern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maiduguri | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:29 IST
Nigerian Priest Abducted by Boko Haram: A Deepening Crisis
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a disturbing escalation of violence in northeast Nigeria, Rev. Alphonsus Afina, a Catholic priest formerly serving in the United States, was kidnapped by the extremist group Boko Haram. The abduction occurred on June 1 near the town of Gwoza in Borno state while Afina was traveling for a workshop.

Bishop John Bogna Bakeni of Maiduguri stated that Afina, though exhausted, was in good spirits during a brief phone conversation a day after the incident. The priest's convoy had been ambushed by armed men at a military checkpoint, leading to multiple casualties, including the death of one person.

Rev. Robert Fath confirmed the abduction after receiving a call from Boko Haram. The incident underscores the ongoing chaos in Nigeria's northern regions, where Boko Haram and other armed groups continue to terrorize communities, targeting figures like Afina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025