Nigerian Priest Abducted by Boko Haram: A Deepening Crisis

In a disturbing escalation of violence in northeast Nigeria, Rev. Alphonsus Afina, a Catholic priest formerly serving in the United States, was kidnapped by the extremist group Boko Haram. The abduction occurred on June 1 near the town of Gwoza in Borno state while Afina was traveling for a workshop.

Bishop John Bogna Bakeni of Maiduguri stated that Afina, though exhausted, was in good spirits during a brief phone conversation a day after the incident. The priest's convoy had been ambushed by armed men at a military checkpoint, leading to multiple casualties, including the death of one person.

Rev. Robert Fath confirmed the abduction after receiving a call from Boko Haram. The incident underscores the ongoing chaos in Nigeria's northern regions, where Boko Haram and other armed groups continue to terrorize communities, targeting figures like Afina.

