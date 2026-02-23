Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Cartel Leader's Death

In Mexico, four soccer games were postponed after violence erupted near Guadalajara, following the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera during a military operation. The chaos led to transportation disruptions and heightened security measures, but major tennis events remained unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a lethal military operation that led to the death of Nemesio Oseguera, notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, violence erupted across parts of Mexico, particularly impacting areas near Guadalajara, a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The Mexican soccer league postponed two top-tier matches and two second division games initially scheduled for Sunday, citing safety concerns. A friendly match between the Mexico national team and Iceland remains on track for Wednesday, while Acapulco's Mexican Open tennis tournament is proceeding as planned, under stringent security protocols.

After reports of 'El Mencho's' demise, suspected cartel affiliates created roadblocks and set businesses alight in several states, but no civilian casualties were recorded. Meanwhile, airlines including Air Canada and American Airlines halted flights in the affected regions.

