Strengthening Ties: India and Belgium Deepen Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in comprehensive talks with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, technology, and defense.

The meeting highlighted Belgium's support for India against terrorism and outlined plans for increased cooperation in clean energy and mobility.

Jaishankar's European tour, which includes strategic dialogues with EU leaders, reinforces India's dedication to combating terrorism and enhancing its partnerships within Europe.

