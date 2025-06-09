Strengthening Ties: India and Belgium Deepen Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Belgium's Maxime Prevot to discuss enhancing cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment, technology, defense, and clean energy. The discussions underscore the growing bilateral relations between India and Belgium, alongside India’s commitment to a strong India-EU partnership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in comprehensive talks with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, technology, and defense.
The meeting highlighted Belgium's support for India against terrorism and outlined plans for increased cooperation in clean energy and mobility.
Jaishankar's European tour, which includes strategic dialogues with EU leaders, reinforces India's dedication to combating terrorism and enhancing its partnerships within Europe.
