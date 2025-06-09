Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Belgium Deepen Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Belgium's Maxime Prevot to discuss enhancing cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment, technology, defense, and clean energy. The discussions underscore the growing bilateral relations between India and Belgium, alongside India’s commitment to a strong India-EU partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:48 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Belgium Deepen Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in comprehensive talks with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties in trade, technology, and defense.

The meeting highlighted Belgium's support for India against terrorism and outlined plans for increased cooperation in clean energy and mobility.

Jaishankar's European tour, which includes strategic dialogues with EU leaders, reinforces India's dedication to combating terrorism and enhancing its partnerships within Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025