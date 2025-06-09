Puducherry Adopts NeVA Platform to Power Paperless Legislative Governance

In a major push toward digital governance and legislative transparency, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan officially inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on June 9, 2025. The event marked a significant milestone as Puducherry became the 19th legislature in India to adopt this transformative digital platform.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of key dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Shri K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister Shri N. Rangasamy, and Speaker Shri R. Selvam, signifying the union territory’s commitment to enhancing democratic engagement and embracing the vision of Digital India.

A Landmark in Legislative Digitization

The NeVA platform is part of a broader Mission Mode Project under the Digital India initiative, aimed at ushering in paperless, transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric legislative operations. The project is fully funded through 100% Central Assistance from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, reinforcing the Government of India’s push to modernize democratic institutions across all states and union territories.

“NeVA is a transformative initiative that ensures real-time access to legislative proceedings and strengthens our democracy,” said Dr. L. Murugan, highlighting the alignment of NeVA with national reforms like ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ and the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The platform enables the real-time digitization and sharing of legislative documents, including Bills, Questions, and Committee Reports. It also facilitates live-streaming of Assembly proceedings, making the legislative process more accessible and transparent for the general public.

Supporting Sustainability and Transparency

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan underscored the environmental and administrative benefits of NeVA, noting that the digital transition will lead to a reduction of 3–5 tonnes of paper usage annually, aligning with the Go Green and Good Governance initiatives of the central government.

“This platform not only digitizes our legislative functioning but also increases public access, transparency, and sustainability,” said the Lt. Governor.

Enhancing Institutional Capacity

Officials noted that the successful implementation of NeVA would require intensive capacity building, including training for legislators, assembly staff, and technical teams. A series of awareness campaigns, technical workshops, and simulation exercises are scheduled to be conducted to ensure smooth onboarding and usage.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly will transition to a fully paperless system, where all legislative business will be conducted electronically, significantly reducing administrative delays and improving institutional coordination.

Driving India’s Digital Governance Agenda

Dr. Murugan took the opportunity to highlight India’s rapid progress in digital infrastructure and governance over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key achievements he mentioned included:

India becoming the second-largest nation in digital transactions globally.

Expanding the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to ensure transparent and efficient welfare distribution.

Major technological and manufacturing strides under Atmanirbhar Bharat, resulting in a 50% reduction in defence imports.

Strengthening infrastructure and building social capital as core pillars of India’s developmental growth story.

“India is on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Initiatives like NeVA play a vital role in ensuring transparent, efficient governance and fostering democratic accountability,” Dr. Murugan said.

One Nation, One Application

The “One Nation, One Application” principle that underpins NeVA envisions a common digital platform for all legislative houses in the country. Currently, 19 legislatures have onboarded the system, with others in various stages of implementation.

By standardizing legislative processes across states and union territories, NeVA seeks to create a seamless and unified parliamentary digital ecosystem, promoting cooperative federalism and knowledge sharing.

Looking Ahead

As Puducherry integrates NeVA into its day-to-day legislative operations, it joins a growing national movement committed to making governance more inclusive, participatory, and environmentally sustainable. With political will and public support, NeVA is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s 21st-century democratic architecture.