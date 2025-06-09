Harsh Malhotra Distributes 500 Nutrition Kits Under POSHAN Abhiyaan

As part of the Government of India’s flagship POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition), Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, distributed around 500 nutrition kits to beneficiaries during a public outreach event at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Krishna Nagar, Delhi. The event marked a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat malnutrition and promote better health outcomes for vulnerable groups, especially children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The event was held in the presence of Member of Legislative Assembly, Krishna Nagar, Dr. Anil Goel, along with local councillors Shri Sandeep Kapoor (Krishna Nagar Ward), Shri Raju Sachdeva (Jagatpuri Ward), and Smt. Meenakshi Sharma (Anarkali Ward), signifying a united push from all levels of government to address India’s long-standing nutrition challenges.

A National Commitment to Eradicating Malnutrition

During his address to the gathering, Shri Harsh Malhotra emphasized the deep commitment of the Modi Government to improving nutrition outcomes through a whole-of-society approach. POSHAN Abhiyaan, launched in 2018, has become the cornerstone of India’s fight against malnutrition by mainstreaming nutrition into public consciousness and policy.

“POSHAN Abhiyaan is not just a government programme—it is a Jan Andolan, a people’s movement,” said Shri Malhotra. “It reflects our collective resolve to build a healthy, well-nourished, and prosperous India.”

He noted that the Abhiyaan has led to the integration of health, education, women and child development, water, and sanitation efforts—resulting in improved inter-sectoral convergence and community-level engagement.

Real-Time Monitoring with POSHAN Tracker App

Shri Malhotra lauded the role of the POSHAN Tracker App, a digital innovation that enables real-time monitoring of nutrition-related services delivered at the grassroots level. The app ensures transparency, accountability, and timely interventions, helping frontline health workers track the growth and nutritional status of beneficiaries with greater efficiency.

“Technology has become an enabler of better governance and service delivery. The POSHAN Tracker App ensures that no child or mother is left behind,” he said.

Prioritizing Maternal and Child Nutrition

The Minister underscored the critical importance of maternal nutrition in shaping early childhood development. Malnutrition during pregnancy can lead to low birth weight, stunted growth, and developmental delays—consequences that have lasting effects on individuals and communities.

“We must prioritize the nutrition of pregnant women and lactating mothers. A healthy mother gives birth to a healthy child, and that is the foundation of a strong nation,” Shri Malhotra stated.

He called on citizens to adopt healthy eating practices, consume balanced diets, and raise awareness about nutrition at the community level. His appeal encouraged families to incorporate locally available, diverse, and affordable food items into daily meals to meet nutritional needs.

Role of Community and Local Leadership

The presence of local elected representatives reflected the community-based approach of the POSHAN Abhiyaan, which depends on grassroots participation and decentralized planning. The distributed nutrition kits included essential items designed to address key micronutrient deficiencies and dietary gaps, tailored especially for women and children.

Officials also shared plans for future awareness campaigns and health camps to further reinforce nutrition education and support behavior change among the target population.

A Step Toward Viksit Bharat

In conclusion, Shri Malhotra reiterated the importance of nutrition in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. He noted that a well-nourished population is essential to productivity, educational outcomes, economic progress, and overall human development.

“Let us all make nutrition a priority in our lives. Together, we can ensure a healthier tomorrow for our families, our communities, and our nation,” he said.

With POSHAN Abhiyaan serving as a national platform for multi-sectoral action, initiatives like this distribution event in Krishna Nagar represent the tangible steps being taken to ensure nutritional equity and health security for all Indians.