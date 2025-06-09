Protests Erupt in Los Angeles over Trump Immigration Policies
Demonstrations in Los Angeles against President Trump's immigration policy descended into chaos as police declared the area an unlawful assembly. The protests, spurred by Trump's efforts to clamp down on immigration, involved violent confrontations, leading to arrests. California Governor Newsom plans legal action against the National Guard deployment.
Protests in downtown Los Angeles turned volatile as police labeled the area an unlawful assembly following a weekend of demonstrations against President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policy. The unrest saw burning cars, rock-hurling, and clashes with law enforcement, prompting National Guard deployment.
California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Trump's decision to deploy federal troops, deeming it unlawful, and announced plans to pursue legal action. Meanwhile, local police face escalating tensions and violence as they attempt to manage the volatile situation, with arrests continuing.
The protests highlight the backlash against Trump's immigration agenda, including mass deportations and increased border security. Despite accusations of inciting violence, Trump emphasizes law enforcement actions, while critics claim his policies fuel discord and unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
