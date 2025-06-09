Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Los Angeles over Trump Immigration Policies

Demonstrations in Los Angeles against President Trump's immigration policy descended into chaos as police declared the area an unlawful assembly. The protests, spurred by Trump's efforts to clamp down on immigration, involved violent confrontations, leading to arrests. California Governor Newsom plans legal action against the National Guard deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:58 IST
Protests Erupt in Los Angeles over Trump Immigration Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Protests in downtown Los Angeles turned volatile as police labeled the area an unlawful assembly following a weekend of demonstrations against President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policy. The unrest saw burning cars, rock-hurling, and clashes with law enforcement, prompting National Guard deployment.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Trump's decision to deploy federal troops, deeming it unlawful, and announced plans to pursue legal action. Meanwhile, local police face escalating tensions and violence as they attempt to manage the volatile situation, with arrests continuing.

The protests highlight the backlash against Trump's immigration agenda, including mass deportations and increased border security. Despite accusations of inciting violence, Trump emphasizes law enforcement actions, while critics claim his policies fuel discord and unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025