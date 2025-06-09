BHASHINI, CRIS Unite to Deliver Multilingual AI for Indian Railways

In a landmark move toward linguistic empowerment and AI-driven digital transformation, the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have entered into a strategic partnership to revolutionize how Indian citizens access railway services. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi between Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO of BHASHINI, and Shri G.V.L. Satya Kumar, Managing Director of CRIS, laying the groundwork for multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) integration across key public-facing railway platforms.

A Digital Milestone for Inclusive Governance

This collaboration is seen as a significant step forward under the Digital India mission, specifically under the broader vision of BHASHINI (Bhasha Interface for India), a national initiative designed to democratize access to digital services in Indian languages. By infusing advanced AI-based language technologies into India’s rail ecosystem, the partnership seeks to bridge the linguistic divide that often hampers equitable access to public utilities.

“This collaboration will transform how millions of passengers engage with railway services daily. Through BHASHINI’s AI capabilities, we are ensuring that language is no longer a barrier to accessing vital public services,” said Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO, BHASHINI.

Bringing AI-Powered Multilingual Access to Railways

The MoU aims to embed BHASHINI’s comprehensive language stack—including:

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Text-to-Text Machine Translation

Text-to-Speech (TTS)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

into major CRIS-managed digital services like:

National Train Enquiry System (NTES)

RailMadad – Indian Railways' Passenger Grievance Redressal System

This will enable seamless interaction in 22 constitutionally recognized Indian languages, significantly expanding accessibility for non-English and non-Hindi speakers across the country.

“CRIS is proud to partner with BHASHINI to implement inclusive, AI-powered solutions across our digital platforms. This will enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in our passenger-facing services,” stated Shri G.V.L. Satya Kumar, Managing Director, CRIS.

Core Objectives and Technological Vision

The partnership goes beyond basic translation and includes a comprehensive roadmap for implementing multimodal and real-time language interfaces across a range of public interaction points. Key initiatives include:

Voice-enabled chatbots and virtual assistants in multiple Indian languages for 24/7 passenger support.

Multilingual enquiry counters and over-the-counter digital interfaces at railway stations.

Speech and text-based interaction features across Indian Railways' websites, mobile apps, kiosks, and IVRS (Interactive Voice Response Systems).

Scalable cloud and on-premise infrastructure to support these AI services across India’s vast railway network.

Real-time translation and transcription capabilities for announcements, alerts, and grievance resolution.

Pilots, Workshops, and Nationwide Rollout

To operationalize this ambitious plan, BHASHINI and CRIS will conduct joint technical workshops, user experience studies, and pilot deployments in selected railway zones. These pilots will evaluate performance, identify user challenges, and refine integration strategies ahead of a nationwide rollout.

Additionally, the partnership includes co-creation of domain-specific language models trained on railway-related terminology, ensuring contextual accuracy for interactions, announcements, and automated customer support.

Enabling India’s Language-AI Leadership

This collaboration marks a significant leap forward for India's public digital infrastructure, further enhancing its global reputation in inclusive AI innovation. India, home to one of the most linguistically diverse populations, is uniquely positioned to lead the world in language-agnostic digital governance.

By ensuring that essential railway services are accessible to people in their mother tongue, this initiative also reinforces digital inclusion, participatory governance, and citizen empowerment—cornerstones of the Digital India vision.

Broader Implications for Public Service Delivery

The implications of this partnership extend beyond railways. As BHASHINI’s technologies mature through real-world deployment, they can be scaled and adapted to other ministries and public services, such as health, education, agriculture, and e-governance.

The MoU sets a precedent for how technology, when fused with linguistic sensitivity, can serve as a powerful tool for social equity, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in India’s digital revolution.