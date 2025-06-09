India’s Global Role Praised at UN Ocean Conference, Says Dr. Jitendra Singh

At the ongoing United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that India is now viewed globally as a leader in tackling shared global challenges, especially those relating to ocean conservation, climate change, and clean energy. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the high-level summit—attended by delegates from over 150 countries, including heads of state, ministers, scientists, and policymakers—Dr. Singh highlighted the rising international expectations from India as it assumes a more prominent role on the global stage.

India: From Observer to Influencer in Global Policy

Dr. Singh reflected on India’s growing credibility and influence, which he attributed to the decisive governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last 11 years. Coinciding with the anniversary of the Modi government’s formation, Dr. Singh remarked that India’s contributions to international conversations have moved from peripheral to central, particularly in areas related to climate science, marine ecosystems, and sustainable development.

“There’s a perceptible shift in how the world perceives India today. Countries not only want to collaborate with us but also look to us for leadership,” Dr. Singh noted. “This trust is built on political stability, scientific capability, and a clear national vision.”

He emphasized that this transformation has been marked by a series of bold reforms, innovation in science and technology, and a commitment to multilateralism.

India's Ocean Commitments: From Deep Ocean Mission to Pollution Control

Highlighting India’s proactive stance on marine conservation and ocean governance, Dr. Singh pointed to the Deep Ocean Mission, which was referenced by Prime Minister Modi in two consecutive Independence Day speeches—a rare occurrence that underlines the political importance attached to the initiative.

The Deep Ocean Mission is a flagship scientific initiative involving collaboration between agencies like ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and premier research institutions. It focuses on:

Exploration of deep-sea resources

Marine biodiversity research

Underwater robotics and technology

Climate impact assessments

Development of deep-sea mining technologies

“Our mission draws strength from a whole-of-science and whole-of-government approach,” Dr. Singh said, emphasizing that India’s efforts are collaborative, inclusive, and research-driven.

India is also recognized as one of the first countries to officially ban single-use plastic, a move that received applause from environmental leaders around the world. This ban is part of a larger effort to address marine pollution, particularly oil spills, plastic debris, and other forms of oceanic waste that have long-lasting consequences on marine ecosystems.

Collective Responsibility for Shared Resources

Dr. Singh strongly advocated for multilateral cooperation in addressing ocean-related concerns, pointing out that oceans cover nearly 70% of Earth’s surface and transcend national borders. He categorized ocean challenges into two major areas:

Direct oceanic threats – such as rising ocean temperatures, sea-level rise, acidification, and coral bleaching—all driven by climate change. Anthropogenic pollution – including plastic waste, chemical runoff, and oil spills, which directly compromise marine biodiversity and coastal livelihoods.

“Oceans do not recognize boundaries. Their degradation affects all of humanity, regardless of nationality. That’s why we need joint action—led by science, enabled by policy,” he said.

India’s Growing Diplomatic Footprint at UNOC3

The Minister shared that the Indian delegation has been in high demand for bilateral meetings with numerous countries—an indication of India’s rising stature in global environmental and ocean governance discussions.

“We’ve had countries seeking one-on-one engagements with us, wanting to understand our models and collaborate. This reflects the importance other nations place on India’s leadership in global matters,” said Dr. Singh.

India’s delegation at UNOC3 has actively participated in sessions on sustainable fisheries, marine biodiversity, blue economy development, and ocean technology transfer.

Building Toward a Viksit Bharat Through Ocean Sustainability

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by linking ocean sustainability to India’s broader vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. He emphasized that scientific foresight, political commitment, and citizen engagement are essential to realizing this vision.

The Deep Ocean Mission, India’s clean energy ambitions, and its marine conservation efforts represent a holistic national approach that aligns with global climate goals and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).