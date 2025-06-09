Left Menu

Newsom Challenges Trump's Unprecedented National Guard Deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to sue the Trump administration over what he calls the 'illegal' deployment of the National Guard. The unprecedented move has sparked widespread protests in response to Trump's immigration policies, marking the third day of intensified demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:20 IST
Newsom Challenges Trump's Unprecedented National Guard Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared his intention to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, taking a stand against the National Guard deployment he deems as illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional. The move comes after roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in California's cities over the weekend.

President Donald Trump authorized an additional 2,000 members to deploy, citing a legal provision that permits federal mobilization when a rebellion or significant threat to U.S. government authority arises. This deployment marks the first instance in decades where a state's National Guard has been activated without the governor's request.

The situation has incited thousands of protesters to take to the streets, reacting strongly against Trump's actions. Demonstrators blocked major freeways and set self-driving cars ablaze, while law enforcement responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. The protests, addressing Trump's immigration policies, intensified into a third day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025