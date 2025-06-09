Newsom Challenges Trump's Unprecedented National Guard Deployment

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared his intention to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday, taking a stand against the National Guard deployment he deems as illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional. The move comes after roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in California's cities over the weekend.

President Donald Trump authorized an additional 2,000 members to deploy, citing a legal provision that permits federal mobilization when a rebellion or significant threat to U.S. government authority arises. This deployment marks the first instance in decades where a state's National Guard has been activated without the governor's request.

The situation has incited thousands of protesters to take to the streets, reacting strongly against Trump's actions. Demonstrators blocked major freeways and set self-driving cars ablaze, while law enforcement responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. The protests, addressing Trump's immigration policies, intensified into a third day.

(With inputs from agencies.)