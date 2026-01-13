Britain's Immigration Crackdown: TikTok Tactics Unveiled

In a bid to tackle immigration concerns, Britain's government has launched a TikTok account showcasing enforcement actions against illegal migrants. This initiative seeks to reassure voters and deter potential migrants by highlighting the government's increased efforts in raids and deportations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to reclaim public support for his Labour Party through a hardline immigration stance portrayed in these videos. Despite his 18-month tenure, the party continues to lag in polls behind Nigel Farage's Reform UK, known for its tough anti-immigration rhetoric.

While the government's move has attracted criticism for oversimplifying complex issues, it reflects broader trends across Europe, where governments are adopting stricter migration policies. As illegal arrivals by boat rise, the focus on immigration persists amid public service cuts and higher taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)