Punjab Moves Towards Corruption-Free Governance Under Bhagwant Mann

Punjab is on a determined path towards eliminating corruption from its administrative echelons. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that, through the vigorous initiatives of the government, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes are on the road to becoming corruption-free zones across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new tehsil complex, Mann highlighted past issues where revenue officers exploited their power for corrupt practices, often threatening work disruptions when challenged. The current administration's crackdown on such malpractices has shown promising results.

With an innovative 'easy registration' drive, the state aims to simplify land deed transactions, thereby empowering citizens and reducing reliance on intermediaries. Mann's remarks also took aim at Akali leaders, accusing them of degrading religious sanctity for political gain.