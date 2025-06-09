Left Menu

Punjab Moves Towards Corruption-Free Governance Under Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced efforts to eliminate corruption from tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state. The AAP government has implemented measures like an 'easy registration' initiative for land deeds to promote transparency and self-reliance. Mann criticized Akali leaders for misusing political power in religious affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:28 IST
Punjab Moves Towards Corruption-Free Governance Under Bhagwant Mann
government
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is on a determined path towards eliminating corruption from its administrative echelons. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that, through the vigorous initiatives of the government, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes are on the road to becoming corruption-free zones across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new tehsil complex, Mann highlighted past issues where revenue officers exploited their power for corrupt practices, often threatening work disruptions when challenged. The current administration's crackdown on such malpractices has shown promising results.

With an innovative 'easy registration' drive, the state aims to simplify land deed transactions, thereby empowering citizens and reducing reliance on intermediaries. Mann's remarks also took aim at Akali leaders, accusing them of degrading religious sanctity for political gain.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025