Mystery Unfolds in Sohra: Honeymoon Tragedy
Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore was tragically killed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills. His autopsy revealed head injuries inflicted by a sharp object. While his body was discovered near Weisawdong Falls, his wife Sonam emerged and surrendered to police. Investigators have apprehended four additional suspects linked to the incident.
- Country:
- India
The tranquil setting of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills was overshadowed by tragedy when tourist Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore was found dead. An autopsy revealed disturbing details, suggesting he was struck on the head twice with a sharp object.
A bloodstained machete, discovered near his body in a gorge by Weisawdong Falls, compounded the mystery. Meanwhile, his wife Sonam surfaced in UP's Ghazipur, surrendering to local police as authorities detained four others suspected in the case.
Amidst the unfolding drama, law enforcement officials are piecing together the events that turned a honeymoon into a heartbreaking national headline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
