Mystery Unfolds in Sohra: Honeymoon Tragedy

The tranquil setting of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills was overshadowed by tragedy when tourist Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore was found dead. An autopsy revealed disturbing details, suggesting he was struck on the head twice with a sharp object.

A bloodstained machete, discovered near his body in a gorge by Weisawdong Falls, compounded the mystery. Meanwhile, his wife Sonam surfaced in UP's Ghazipur, surrendering to local police as authorities detained four others suspected in the case.

Amidst the unfolding drama, law enforcement officials are piecing together the events that turned a honeymoon into a heartbreaking national headline.

(With inputs from agencies.)