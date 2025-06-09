Left Menu

Kosovo's Political Standstill: Upcoming Elections Amid Legislative Paralysis

Kosovo schedules municipal elections for October 12 amid legislative deadlock since the February parliamentary vote. President Osmani calls for fair elections, while the Self-Determination Movement struggles to form a government. The Srpska List party retains influence in northern Kosovo. The ongoing impasse might lead to another national election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:48 IST
Kosovo's Political Standstill: Upcoming Elections Amid Legislative Paralysis
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's president has announced October 12 as the date for municipal elections despite the ongoing legislative paralysis. The country has been without an operational parliament and new Cabinet since the parliamentary vote in February.

President Vjosa Osmani is stressing the importance of free and fair elections, urging all political bodies to participate inclusively. The last municipal elections saw significant victories for center-right opposition parties, while the Srpska List party continued to hold sway in northern Kosovo.

Efforts to elect a new parliamentary speaker have been unsuccessful, blocking Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party from forming a government. With attempts faltering, Kosovo faces the possibility of yet another parliamentary election if no progress is made.

