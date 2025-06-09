Kosovo's Political Standstill: Upcoming Elections Amid Legislative Paralysis

Kosovo's president has announced October 12 as the date for municipal elections despite the ongoing legislative paralysis. The country has been without an operational parliament and new Cabinet since the parliamentary vote in February.

President Vjosa Osmani is stressing the importance of free and fair elections, urging all political bodies to participate inclusively. The last municipal elections saw significant victories for center-right opposition parties, while the Srpska List party continued to hold sway in northern Kosovo.

Efforts to elect a new parliamentary speaker have been unsuccessful, blocking Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party from forming a government. With attempts faltering, Kosovo faces the possibility of yet another parliamentary election if no progress is made.