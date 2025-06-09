Left Menu

Kolkata Police Nab Man in Communal Video Complaint Controversy

On Monday evening, Kolkata Police arrested Wazahat Khan, the complainant against influencer Sharmistha Panoli over a communal video. Khan, found hiding on Amherst Street, faces charges under sections of the BNS for inciting enmity between religious groups. An FIR was lodged at Golf Green Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:02 IST
Kolkata Police Nab Man in Communal Video Complaint Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Kolkata Police have apprehended Wazahat Khan, the individual who had filed a complaint against well-known social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks. The arrest took place on Monday evening in the city, according to a senior police officer.

Khan, who had been evading arrest, was discovered in a flat located in the Amherst Street area. The officer confirmed that his arrest was made after a calculated search operation. Khan now faces multiple charges under sections of the BNS, particularly those that address the promotion of enmity among different religious and racial groups, as well as religious insults.

An official FIR had been previously registered against Khan at the Golf Green Police Station in South Kolkata. This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address issues of communal tension and inflammatory content on social media platforms.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025