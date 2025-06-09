Kolkata Police Nab Man in Communal Video Complaint Controversy

In a significant development, the Kolkata Police have apprehended Wazahat Khan, the individual who had filed a complaint against well-known social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks. The arrest took place on Monday evening in the city, according to a senior police officer.

Khan, who had been evading arrest, was discovered in a flat located in the Amherst Street area. The officer confirmed that his arrest was made after a calculated search operation. Khan now faces multiple charges under sections of the BNS, particularly those that address the promotion of enmity among different religious and racial groups, as well as religious insults.

An official FIR had been previously registered against Khan at the Golf Green Police Station in South Kolkata. This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to address issues of communal tension and inflammatory content on social media platforms.