Left Menu

High Court Ruling: Surname Change for Minors Now Possible in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court approved changing a minor's surname on their birth certificate, affirming that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) can alter both given names and surnames in records. However, it declined altering the father's name without a legal adoption order. The biological father had no objections, but KMC opposed these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:26 IST
High Court Ruling: Surname Change for Minors Now Possible in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has set a precedent by allowing the surname change of a minor boy on his birth certificate. The court recognized that altering the name extends to surnames, with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorized to amend such records.

Justice Kausik Chanda issued this ruling while addressing a writ petition filed by the boy's mother, seeking to alter both her surname and her child's in KMC records. This request followed her remarriage after divorce, with the biological father consenting to the change.

Despite the high court's approval, the KMC opposed the change, arguing it lacked authority without an adoption order. KMC's lawyer cited statutory limitations, emphasizing the need for a legal framework for such alterations. The court, however, upheld its position under section 454 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, permitting the name changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025