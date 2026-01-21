Left Menu

Birth Certificates: Nagaland's New Gatekeepers to Opportunities

Nagaland has enforced the birth certificate as the sole mandatory document for various official purposes, including school admissions and government jobs. This move follows the amendment of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, enhancing legal identity verification. Over 1,474 registration centers have been established for easy access.

21-01-2026
The Nagaland government has established the birth certificate as the sole document for school admissions, government jobs, and other official services.

S Sethronkyu Sangtam, Advisor for Economics and Statistics, highlighted the enforcement of the Nagaland Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024. This change follows the national amendment by Parliament that took effect from October 1, 2023. The rule aims to strengthen the legal identification of individuals and improve welfare program planning.

To facilitate the registration process, 1,474 centers have been set up across Nagaland. These centers are strategically placed in both urban and rural areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Notably, procedures have been simplified by removing the requirement for a notarized affidavit for certain late registrations.

