Keel Laid for Yard 1283, Boosting India’s Offshore Naval Strength

In a significant milestone for India’s maritime defence capabilities, the keel of Yard 1283 — the fourth Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) being constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL) — was ceremoniously laid on 9th June 2025. The event was held in the presence of Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, who graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. He was joined by Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL, along with other senior dignitaries from the Indian Navy and the shipbuilding industry.

This keel laying marks a crucial step in the Indian Navy’s indigenous shipbuilding journey and exemplifies the ongoing commitment to enhance maritime security through self-reliance and advanced naval infrastructure.

Strategic Maritime Capability: 11 NGOPVs in Progress

The construction of Yard 1283 comes under a larger contract signed on 30th March 2023, which sanctioned the development of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. Out of these, seven vessels are being built at Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL), while the remaining four are under construction at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

Designed to bolster India’s blue water naval presence, these vessels embody the Indian Navy’s strategic priorities under ‘Mission SAGAR’ and ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’, ensuring robust surveillance and rapid response capability in coastal and offshore regions.

Design & Role: Versatile, Indigenised, Combat-Ready

The NGOPVs are sophisticated warships, each with an approximate displacement of 3,000 tonnes. These multi-role platforms are tailor-made for a range of peacetime and wartime roles including:

Coastal defence and surveillance

Search and Rescue (SAR) operations

Protection of offshore assets such as oil platforms

Anti-piracy and maritime law enforcement missions

These vessels are also future-proofed with modular weapon systems, improved endurance, and increased automation. Their cutting-edge navigation and communication systems reflect the Indian Navy’s focus on next-generation digitisation and operational efficiency.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Action: A Push for Indigenous Defence

The NGOPV project is a shining example of the Indian Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’ initiatives in the defence sector. The vessels incorporate a high percentage of indigenous components, including propulsion systems, sensors, and weapons. The involvement of domestic industries not only enhances India’s defence manufacturing capabilities but also fuels local economies and job creation.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, while addressing the gathering, lauded the efforts of GSL and its workforce for maintaining quality and timelines in a project of national importance. He emphasized that platforms like the NGOPV will greatly augment the Indian Navy’s operational readiness in safeguarding maritime interests and ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

GSL’s Commitment to Naval Modernization

Goa Shipyard Ltd., one of the premier Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), has a proven track record of delivering high-end naval platforms. The NGOPV programme underlines GSL’s increasing shipbuilding capability, driven by innovation, quality, and timely delivery.

CMD Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay reiterated GSL’s commitment to deliver world-class ships, highlighting how the Yard has consistently evolved to meet the growing and dynamic needs of the Indian Navy.

Looking Ahead

With the keel of Yard 1283 now laid, construction is set to progress rapidly, following GSL’s reputation for time-bound project execution. Once commissioned, the NGOPVs will play a pivotal role in enhancing India’s maritime domain awareness (MDA) and naval deterrence posture.

The Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel programme is not just a symbol of indigenous strength but a beacon for India’s emerging role as a leading maritime power in the Indo-Pacific.