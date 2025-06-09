International Outcry as Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Ship

In a controversial maritime operation, Israeli naval forces seized a ship bound for Gaza, carrying international activists, including notable climate activist Greta Thunberg. The early morning raid has drawn international criticism and renewed debates over Israel's maritime blockade and adherence to international law.

The intercepted vessel was reportedly 200 kilometers from the Gaza coast, carrying essential humanitarian supplies like baby formula and food. Critics argue the blockade amounts to collective punishment against Palestinians, while Israel maintains its actions are legal and necessary to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas.

As the legality of Israel's actions remains hotly debated, Amnesty International and other rights groups condemn the interception as unlawful. They demand the immediate release of detained activists and a reevaluation of Israel's obligations under international humanitarian norms, especially as humanitarian needs in Gaza escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)