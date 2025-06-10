Canada Shifts Defense Strategy Amid Global Changes
Canada is set to meet NATO's military spending guidelines ahead of schedule, announced Prime Minister Mark Carney. The nation plans to diversify defense spending away from the U.S. and engage more with the EU. Carney emphasized the need for Canada to enhance military preparedness and reduce reliance on American defense structures.
Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada announced that the country will reach NATO's military spending target of 2% of GDP by early next year, ahead of schedule. This shift aims to diversify defense spending from the United States and improve military infrastructure and equipment that has significantly aged.
Carney highlighted the need for Canada to decrease its reliance on the United States and to protect Canadian interests, rather than just meeting NATO's expectations. This announcement comes ahead of the NATO summit and a G7 meeting hosted by Canada with US President Donald Trump and other leaders in attendance.
Carney plans to increase Canada's defense procurement from the European Union to foster a stronger relationship and decrease Canada's dependency on the US. The Canadian government will also review its purchase of F-35 fighter jets as they pivot towards European defense alliances amidst shifting global power dynamics.
