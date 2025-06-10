Canada Shifts Defense Strategy Amid Global Changes

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada announced that the country will reach NATO's military spending target of 2% of GDP by early next year, ahead of schedule. This shift aims to diversify defense spending from the United States and improve military infrastructure and equipment that has significantly aged.

Carney highlighted the need for Canada to decrease its reliance on the United States and to protect Canadian interests, rather than just meeting NATO's expectations. This announcement comes ahead of the NATO summit and a G7 meeting hosted by Canada with US President Donald Trump and other leaders in attendance.

Carney plans to increase Canada's defense procurement from the European Union to foster a stronger relationship and decrease Canada's dependency on the US. The Canadian government will also review its purchase of F-35 fighter jets as they pivot towards European defense alliances amidst shifting global power dynamics.

