Union Leader's Arrest Sparks National Outcry

David Huerta, a California union leader, has been charged with conspiring to impede an officer during a demonstration over immigration enforcement. His arrest has galvanized union members and Democratic politicians. Protests broke out nationwide, criticizing federal immigration actions and demanding Huerta's release on a USD 50,000 bond.

Updated: 10-06-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

David Huerta, a prominent California union leader, has been charged with conspiring to obstruct law enforcement during a demonstration against immigration policy. On Monday, Huerta was released from federal custody after posting a USD 50,000 bond.

His arrest quickly became a rallying cry for union workers and Democratic politicians across the country. As the president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California, Huerta represents thousands of workers, including janitors and security officers. Demonstrations in support of Huerta erupted from Boston to Denver, demanding his release and highlighting concerns over federal immigration actions.

The protests have intensified, with thousands taking to the streets, notably in Los Angeles, to challenge immigration enforcement. Federal officials accused Huerta of impeding officers during a federal search operation related to suspected illegal employment practices. Huerta's arrest has drawn criticism from federal lawmakers, who chastised the government for detaining him.

