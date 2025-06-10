Independence on Trial: FTC Challenges Highlight Supreme Court Precedent

Alvaro Bedoya, one of the two Democratic commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has announced his resignation. This decision comes as he continues to challenge his dismissal by former President Donald Trump, claiming it defies ethics rules. Despite stepping down, Bedoya remains a plaintiff in a lawsuit questioning the legality of his ouster.

In a social media statement, Bedoya expressed affection for the work but acknowledged the need to prioritize family responsibilities. The FTC is currently led by a Republican majority. Since assuming office, Trump's administration has seen the firing of several independent agency members, including well-known figures such as U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Democratic FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter has also filed a lawsuit challenging her dismissal as unlawful. These legal battles are part of a broader effort to test a Supreme Court precedent from 90 years ago, which secures the autonomy of independent agencies from White House influence. The outcome may significantly impact regulatory bodies across diverse sectors.