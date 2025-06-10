Left Menu

Marines Deployed Amid Tense Immigration Protests in L.A.

The U.S. military is deploying 700 Marines to Los Angeles as a temporary measure during heightened protests against President Trump's immigration policies. This move follows the activation of the National Guard amid escalating tensions. California filed a lawsuit against the deployment, citing violations of federal law and state sovereignty.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. military will temporarily station 700 Marines in Los Angeles as a stopgap measure while further National Guard troops arrive amid intensifying protests. The protests erupted in response to President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies and subsequent raids.

On the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations, tensions escalated outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles. Officers used 'less lethal' munitions like gas canisters to disperse protesters, as the LAPD reported that some demonstrators had thrown objects at the police. California has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to block the military deployment, arguing it violates federal law and state sovereignty.

This domestic military deployment, the first of its kind since the 1992 LA riots, comes without invoking the Insurrection Act. The White House insists this step is necessary to maintain order, amid criticisms of abuse of power. Protests have erupted in cities across the nation, reflecting widespread dissent over Trump's immigration enforcement measures.

