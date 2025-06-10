Left Menu

Thunberg Detained: Aid Flotilla to Gaza Intercepted by Israeli Forces

A Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists was intercepted by Israeli forces, enforcing a blockade. The activists aimed to protest Israel’s military actions and aid restrictions in Gaza. Despite carrying minimal aid, Israel labeled the voyage as a PR stunt. The activists face deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:22 IST
Thunberg Detained: Aid Flotilla to Gaza Intercepted by Israeli Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Gaza-bound aid boat carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and a group of activists was intercepted by Israeli forces, and directed to an Israeli port. The interception is part of enforcing a long-standing blockade on Gaza, further tightened amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The boat, escorted by Israel's navy, reached Ashdod with activists undergoing medical checks before their expected deportation. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, responsible for organizing the voyage, claimed the vessel was unlawfully commandeered in international waters as they attempted to deliver vital supplies to Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the activists' mission as a mere public relations exercise. Highlighting that the aid on board was minimal, Israeli officials pointed to the substantial aid delivered through established channels.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025