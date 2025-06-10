Thunberg Detained: Aid Flotilla to Gaza Intercepted by Israeli Forces

A Gaza-bound aid boat carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and a group of activists was intercepted by Israeli forces, and directed to an Israeli port. The interception is part of enforcing a long-standing blockade on Gaza, further tightened amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The boat, escorted by Israel's navy, reached Ashdod with activists undergoing medical checks before their expected deportation. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, responsible for organizing the voyage, claimed the vessel was unlawfully commandeered in international waters as they attempted to deliver vital supplies to Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the activists' mission as a mere public relations exercise. Highlighting that the aid on board was minimal, Israeli officials pointed to the substantial aid delivered through established channels.