Justice Ignited: Women Fight Back with Fatal Consequences

In Gajapati district, Odisha, a group of women reportedly killed and burned the remains of a man accused of sexually assaulting them over time. Ten individuals, including eight women, were arrested. The action followed a meeting among the victims, who decided to end the alleged predator’s reign of terror.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

In a shocking incident from Odisha's Gajapati district, a man accused of multiple cases of sexual assault was killed and his body set ablaze by a group of women. The deceased, a 60-year-old man, had allegedly been sexually assaulting women over a period of time, prompting the brutal act of retribution.

The incident came to light following a missing person's report filed by the man's family. Upon investigation, police unearthed his charred remains near a forested hillock. Subsequently, ten individuals, including eight women, were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Authorities revealed that a 52-year-old widow hacked him to death with the help of others, after a village meeting among victims. The women had not sought police assistance previously, choosing instead to take matters into their own hands, according to police reports.

