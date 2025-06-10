Justice Ignited: Women Fight Back with Fatal Consequences
In Gajapati district, Odisha, a group of women reportedly killed and burned the remains of a man accused of sexually assaulting them over time. Ten individuals, including eight women, were arrested. The action followed a meeting among the victims, who decided to end the alleged predator’s reign of terror.
In a shocking incident from Odisha's Gajapati district, a man accused of multiple cases of sexual assault was killed and his body set ablaze by a group of women. The deceased, a 60-year-old man, had allegedly been sexually assaulting women over a period of time, prompting the brutal act of retribution.
The incident came to light following a missing person's report filed by the man's family. Upon investigation, police unearthed his charred remains near a forested hillock. Subsequently, ten individuals, including eight women, were taken into custody in connection with the case.
Authorities revealed that a 52-year-old widow hacked him to death with the help of others, after a village meeting among victims. The women had not sought police assistance previously, choosing instead to take matters into their own hands, according to police reports.
