Xi and Lee Discuss Strengthening China-South Korea Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung engaged in a pivotal phone conversation on Tuesday. The dialogue focused on enhancing bilateral ties by respecting each other's core interests, according to Chinese state media.

This discussion marks their first interaction since President Lee took office, signaling a commitment to fostering healthy and stable relations. President Xi underlined the significance of deepening China-South Korea relations for regional and global peace, as reported by CCTV.

Furthermore, Xi emphasized the need for reinforced exchanges between the two nations, advocating for them to act as 'friendly neighbors' and jointly protect the global and regional industrial supply chains.

