Tragic End in Forest: Honour Killing Shock
Police have apprehended the father and brother of Saraswati Maliyan, accusing them of her murder in a suspected honour killing. The investigation revealed that the accused strangled her over family reputation issues due to her relationship choices before burning her body to hide the evidence.
In a shocking case of suspected honour killing, police have arrested the father and brother of 23-year-old Saraswati Maliyan, whose half-burnt body was discovered in a forest. The tragic incident has raised questions about family dynamics and societal pressure.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, Saraswati's 55-year-old father, Rajvir Singh, and her 24-year-old brother, Sumit Kumar, confessed to strangling her on May 29. They claimed the motive was to preserve family honour, tainted by Saraswati's relationship choices after her two failed marriages.
The police have charged the suspects under BNS sections for murder and destruction of evidence, having allegedly set her body on fire in an attempt to disguise the crime. Saraswati, who worked for an e-commerce company in Gurugram, had been living with a lover from her village, against her family's wishes.
