Local Guide's Tip Solves Murder Mystery of Newlyweds in Meghalaya
A local guide in Sohra, Meghalaya, provided key information that led to the arrest of three men involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was found with head injuries. Raja's wife, Sonam, was accused of orchestrating the murder during their honeymoon.
A breakthrough in a baffling murder case in Meghalaya has been attributed to the timely tip-off by a local tourist guide. Albert Pde, who reported seeing three unidentified men with newlyweds Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, expressed relief as police made arrests based on his information.
The case took a dark turn when Raja's decomposed body, bearing fatal head injuries, was discovered near Weisawdong falls. Investigations revealed that Raja's wife, Sonam, allegedly plotted the crime, hiring three men for the task during the couple's honeymoon.
Authorities swiftly acted on the guide's details, leading to Sonam's surrender in Ghazipur and the capture of the three assailants. The incident has prompted debates on the safety of tourists in the region, with local officials stressing the swift justice served.
