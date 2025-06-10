Demolition Drive Sparks Political Clash in Delhi’s Bhoomiheen Camp

In a significant development in Delhi, former Chief Minister Atishi has voiced strong criticism over the substantial deployment of security forces at Bhoomiheen Camp. This action precedes a planned demolition drive that has sparked a political outcry.

The Delhi Development Authority has issued eviction notices across the camp, targeting what they describe as 'encroachers.' These notices demand that residents vacate within three days or face enforced removal. This camp, primarily comprising migrant workers, has previously experienced demolition operations in recent months, notably in May, June, and July of this year.

The controversy escalated with Atishi attributing the blame to the BJP government, accusing it of intending to bulldoze the camp to suppress anticipated protests. The opposition Aam Aadmi Party has further highlighted apparent discrepancies in the city's demolition policies, following earlier criticism over similar activities at the Madrasi Camp in south Delhi.