Left Menu

Demolition Drive Sparks Political Clash in Delhi’s Bhoomiheen Camp

In Delhi's Bhoomiheen Camp, a contentious demolition drive has escalated political tensions. Former Chief Minister Atishi criticized the large-scale deployment of security forces ahead of evictions. Amidst earlier demolition incidents and political outcry, opposition voices have challenged the narrative of forceful displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:30 IST
Demolition Drive Sparks Political Clash in Delhi’s Bhoomiheen Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Delhi, former Chief Minister Atishi has voiced strong criticism over the substantial deployment of security forces at Bhoomiheen Camp. This action precedes a planned demolition drive that has sparked a political outcry.

The Delhi Development Authority has issued eviction notices across the camp, targeting what they describe as 'encroachers.' These notices demand that residents vacate within three days or face enforced removal. This camp, primarily comprising migrant workers, has previously experienced demolition operations in recent months, notably in May, June, and July of this year.

The controversy escalated with Atishi attributing the blame to the BJP government, accusing it of intending to bulldoze the camp to suppress anticipated protests. The opposition Aam Aadmi Party has further highlighted apparent discrepancies in the city's demolition policies, following earlier criticism over similar activities at the Madrasi Camp in south Delhi.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025