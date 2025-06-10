Israeli Navy Strikes Hodeida: A New Dimension in Yemen Conflict

The Israeli navy launched an attack on Hodeida's docks in Yemen, potentially affecting crucial aid channels. This marks the first time Israeli naval forces have engaged with Houthi rebels. The offensive follows persistent Houthi missile attacks targeting Israel amidst its conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military had previously warned Yemenis to evacuate key ports due to alleged Houthi activity. In response, the Houthis have used ports for military operations, further straining humanitarian aid efforts crucial for Yemen's population since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014.

Despite a pause after US interventions, the Houthis' assaults on regional commercial and military vessels continue to disrupt trade. Meanwhile, the ongoing Yemen conflict remains deadlocked, with no resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)