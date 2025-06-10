Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Graz

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Graz, Austria, where media reports claim at least one person was killed. The police are conducting an operation in the Dreierschuetzengasse area, but have not provided further details. The situation remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:14 IST
A deadly attack shook the city of Graz, Austria, today as reports confirmed at least one casualty at a local school.

According to Austrian media, including Kronen Zeitung, the assault unfolded on Dreierschuetzengasse, home to a secondary school.

Police have initiated a response operation in the area, withholding additional information as investigations continue.

