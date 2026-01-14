Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi Eyes February Snap Election Amid Budget Challenges

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is contemplating a snap election for the lower house on February 8, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper on Wednesday.

The impending election could hinder the passage of the fiscal 2026 budget before the current fiscal year's conclusion in March. In response, Takaichi is considering implementing a stopgap budget.

She has committed to introducing inflation countermeasures at an expedited pace, Yomiuri stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)