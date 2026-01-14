Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi Eyes February Snap Election Amid Budget Challenges
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is weighing the option of calling a snap lower house election on February 8. This move comes as she faces challenges in passing the fiscal 2026 budget by March, prompting plans for a stopgap budget and accelerating inflation countermeasures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-01-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 04:48 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is contemplating a snap election for the lower house on February 8, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper on Wednesday.
The impending election could hinder the passage of the fiscal 2026 budget before the current fiscal year's conclusion in March. In response, Takaichi is considering implementing a stopgap budget.
She has committed to introducing inflation countermeasures at an expedited pace, Yomiuri stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

