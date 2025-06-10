Tragedy Strikes Graz School: Eight Lives Lost in Shooting

In a tragic incident, a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

Local police, as cited by Austrian state media including national broadcaster ORF, confirmed that several individuals, including both students and teachers, sustained serious injuries. The police initiated an operation in the Dreierschuetzengasse area, home to a secondary school, but have provided limited details as the situation develops.

Evacuations of the school building are underway, per ORF's reports. The suspect's situation remains unclear; however, Kronen Zeitung mentioned a suspect was reportedly found deceased in a bathroom, though this information awaits confirmation from Reuters.