Tragedy Strikes Graz School: Eight Lives Lost in Shooting

In Graz, Austria, a devastating school shooting left at least eight people dead and several others injured. Local media reported that students and teachers were among the seriously injured as police evacuated the area. The suspect's status remains unconfirmed amidst ongoing operations.

10-06-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz claimed the lives of at least eight individuals, according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

Local police, as cited by Austrian state media including national broadcaster ORF, confirmed that several individuals, including both students and teachers, sustained serious injuries. The police initiated an operation in the Dreierschuetzengasse area, home to a secondary school, but have provided limited details as the situation develops.

Evacuations of the school building are underway, per ORF's reports. The suspect's situation remains unclear; however, Kronen Zeitung mentioned a suspect was reportedly found deceased in a bathroom, though this information awaits confirmation from Reuters.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

